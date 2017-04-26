Be Humble, Sit Down: Kevin Gates Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Gun Charge
Kevin Gate To Serve 2 And Half Years In Illinois Prison For Gun Charge
It’s a good thing that Kevin Gates doesn’t get tired, because he’s not gonna get much sleep for the next 30 months.
According to TMZ, the Baton Rouge rhyme-sayer got hit with the book today when a Cook County banished him to the whoscow for two and a half years.
Gates pled guilty to a felony gun possession subsequent to his arrest on the day of his prison release for kicking a female fan in the face at one of his concerts.
