Be Humble, Sit Down: Kevin Gates Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison For Gun Charge

Kevin Gate To Serve 2 And Half Years In Illinois Prison For Gun Charge

Really really?? Really really.

It’s a good thing that Kevin Gates doesn’t get tired, because he’s not gonna get much sleep for the next 30 months.

According to TMZ, the Baton Rouge rhyme-sayer got hit with the book today when a Cook County banished him to the whoscow for two and a half years.

Gates pled guilty to a felony gun possession subsequent to his arrest on the day of his prison release for kicking a female fan in the face at one of his concerts.

