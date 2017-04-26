Shootin’ Up: Michigan Man Popped For Stealing 26 Guns To Support His Heroin Habit
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Michigan Heroin Junkie Arrested For Stealing 26 Guns To Support Habit
Heroin addiction is a muhfugga. Folks addicted to that smack will do damn near anything to get their next fix, as evidenced by the following story.
A report in the Detroit Free Press states that 26-year-old Corey James Trudeau was arrested after a
snitch “tipster” contacted police saying he was willing to set Corey up.
A sting operation was organized and Corey was caught red-handed. The ATF along with Lansing police had been investigating a string of gun store robberies that had been committed in the same manner.
Upon arrest Trudeau told investigators that he was just trying to get a lil’ cash to cop his next batch of that H.
Detoxing in prison is gonna be nothing nice.
Image via Getty/Shutterstock