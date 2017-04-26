All The Drama: Kendu Isaacs’ $420,000 Mistress Was Allegedly Mary’s Own Musical Protege, Starshell

Mary J. Blige’s Protege Was Kendu Isaacs’ Side Piece

If you’ll recall, court papers surfaced last week that allege that Kendu Isaacs took over $400,000 from Mary’s account to spend on lavish vacations and gifts for a woman he was keeping on the side.

Now, sources reveal that the side piece in question is a woman that was very close to Mary. In fact, she’s someone that Mary took under her wing and tried to propel in the music industry.

Rumor has it that Kendu’s mistress was 28-year-old up-and-coming singer, Starshell. Mary not only signed her to her Matriarch Entertainment record label, but had her open for her on tour and took her along on many red carpets and appearances. In return…Starshell allegedly carried on an affair with Mary’s husband and accepted hundreds of thousands worth of side chick prizes paid for with Mary’s cash.

According to Page Six, sources say that everyone in Mary and Kendu’s circle knew the deal…yet Mary somehow remained blind to the obvious.

“Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it’s like, how do you not know? It’s really f – – ked up and low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her, investing time and money . . . Because no one cared about her music.”

Another source said Mary had suspicions…but seemed to brush them off.

“It was more like one of those things where you end up believing what you want to believe. But Mary had her suspicions.”

Man, Mary has all KINDS of shadiness in her circle! The fact that “everyone” knew and no one spoke up…SMH!!!

Splash