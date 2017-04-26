Poor Thing: Kim Zolciak’s Precious 4-Year-Old Seed Hospitalized After Dog Attack
Get Well: Kim Zolciak’s Son Mauled By Dog And Hospitalized
Kim Zolciak says her precious 4-year-old son suffered traumatic injuries after being attacked by a dog. She says the whole ordeal has been a “living nightmare”, while Kash, 4, laid in a hospital bed. Kim let fans on Instagram know that she was canceling her appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” this week to tend to her family.
I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery. Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ❤️ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home ❤️
A day after her Instagram post, Kim said Kash was healthy enough to head home after his hospital stay. She acknowledged her husband Troy for rushing, with conditin in his hair to be with their son. Clearly, Troy was as scared as any father would be hearing their kid was attacked viciously by an animal. He got their as fast as her could.
Kim went on to thanks fans for their prayers and says she praying for a full, speedy recovery. Get well soon, little guy.