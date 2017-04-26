R&Burning: Man Sues R. Kelly Over Claims He Slept With His Wife And Gave Her Chlamydia

Man Claims R. Kelly Had An Affair With His Wife

One Mississippi cop is fed up with R. Kelly smashing his wife behind his back — allegedly — and is taking the crooner to court to put a stop to it once and for all.

Deputy Kenny Bryant has filed official docs claiming that he has suffered “emotional, psychological and financial loss” at Kelly’s hands since the man has been sleeping with his wife, Asia Childress, for the last five years.

According to Page Six, Kenny claims that Asia confessed that she had a sexual encounter with R. Kelly back in 2012, just before their wedding that July. He believes that Asia and Kells linked up once again that October after she attended one of his concerts, and began a full-on sexual relationship from that point forward.

Kenny says that Asia convinced him to quit his career as a county sheriff’s deputy and move the couple to Atlanta. Even though she told him it would likely lead to better opportunities in an Atlanta metro area PD, he believes it was really so that she could more easily access R. Kelly to continue their affair.

Kenny says that Asia also frequently traveled out of state to R. Kelly shows to rendezvous with the Pied Piper. He ALSO claims that Asia contracted chlamydia from R. Kelly around the time they re-sparked their sexual liaisons.

DAMN. Now, how exactly he feels like this entitles him to money from R. Kelly…we aren’t quite sure. Spouses cheat every day…and while it’s definitely WRONG, it’s not exactly illegal. If anything, he needs to be taking his wife to divorce court and running her pockets, provided any of this is factual.

