Aaron Hernandez’ Third Suicide Note WAS NOT To A “Prison Bae,” But To His Lawyer

Aaron Hernandez’ Suicide Letter Was Not Addressed To A Prison Lover

Rumors have been swirling around for the last few days that Aaron Hernandez had a boyfriend in prison, and addressed one of three suicide notes to his lover just before hanging himself to death last week.

But it’s looking like that one’s a fairy tale.

Aaron’s lawyer already vehemently denied that there was any truth to the “love note” rumor, and now we may know why. Sources tell TMZ that the third note in question actually wasn’t addressed to an inmate at all.

Instead, it was written to his lawyer, Jose Baez.

The sources claim that Hernandez didn’t leave any kind of message at all for any other inmate. They back up Baez’ claims that the whole “prison lover” rumor was just a vicious lie meant to further tarnish Hernandez’ name after death.

No one has actually seen what these letters say, so how the information got out that the last note was some sort of love letter to a man he was sleeping with in prison is completely unclear.

But of course, folks will hear things like that and run with them — especially since it’s seen as “common” to take on prison boos when faced with a life-long sentence.

Splash/WENN