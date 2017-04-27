Another One: Delta Kicks Passenger Off Flight…For Using The Restroom During A 30-Minute Tarmac Delay

Delta Boots Passenger Over Using The Restroom

These airlines are just wilding out these days, aren’t they? Now, they’re booting passengers for using the restroom facilities…

The latest incident occurred on April 18th, as 39-year-old Kima Hamilton sat aboard Delta Flight 2035 from Atlanta to Milwaukee. The plane was third in line en route taxiing to takeoff, however the process drew on to about 30 minutes on the runway waiting.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, sensing a near-urgent need to use the restroom, Kima got up, went to the back of the plane near the restroom and asked the flight attendant there if he could quickly pop in to use the lavatory.

The flight attendant told him that if he did, they’d lose their place in line to takeoff, so Kima sat back down to wait. However, the plane only continued to sit still.

After some time passed and Hamilton’s urge to use the restroom grew into an emergency, he got up, went to the restroom, and was back in his seat within one minute as witnesses recall. But as he was buckling his belt, he heard an announcement from the captain:

‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sorry for the inconvenience but we have to return to the gate and remove a passenger.’

Here’s what happened next, as caught by an outraged passenger who witnessed the whole thing:

Of course, rather than an apology or anything like that…Delta issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing.”

Fair enough…but when takeoff is taking all day, at what point are people allowed to handle their natural needs? And why does that warrant all of this DRAMA?

Creative Commons