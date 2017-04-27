WELP! People Think Peter Gunz Is Expecting His 11th Child With THIS ‘Teen Mom’ Star

Call the creep squad…

Peter Gunz And Kailyn Lowry Spark Rumors

Peter Gunz is known for having a small army of children with several different women and fans are wondering if the Gunz gang is getting even bigger. Peter who welcomed baby Gunner with Tara Wallace in February 2016 and baby Bronx with Amina Buddafly in August 2016, is the proud dad of 10.

But fans are wondering if he could soon be a father of 11. Why? Because he left a comment on an MTV reality star’s pregnancy post.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, of “Teen Mom” fame is expecting her third baby and she recently debuted her baby bump.

“Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me,” wrote Kailyn.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me 👶🏽🤰🏼🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Shortly thereafter a comment from Peter surfaced where he mentioned that he was “calling her”….



and fans went WILD with reactions.



Ooop!

There’s a perfectly good explanation for all this, hit the flip.

