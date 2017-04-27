No Rest For The Dead: New Whitney Houston Documentary Revives Old Azz Bisexual Rumors

New Whitney Houston Documentary Is All About Rumored Bisexuality

We’ve all heard rumors over the years about Whitney Houston’s friendship with Robyn Crawford being a secret romance.

Well there’s a new documentary ‘Whitney: Can I Be Me’ gets very detailed about the singer’s relationship with Crawford. The film, which premiered Wednesday at the Tribeca Film Festival offers never-before-seen footage taken throughout Houston’s life.

Crawford was not directly involved with the documentary, but the project features both new and old interviews from family members and friends of Houston and paints a convincing picture that the relationship was likely more than platonic. According to People reports, the movie also makes a case that Crawford’s exit from Houston’s life was at least part of the reason for Whitney’s downward spiral.

“I don’t think she was gay, I think she was bisexual,” Houston’s longtime friend and stylist Ellin Lavar says in the film. Lavar adds: “Robyn provided a safe place for her…in that Whitney found safety and solace.” “Robyn and Whitney were like twins,” says Kevin Ammons, who worked security for Houston. “They were inseparable. They had a bond and Bobby Brown could never remove Robyn. He wanted to be the man in the relationship.” “Bobby Brown and Robyn Crawford were like fire and ice. They hated each other,” says David Roberts, Whitney’s former bodyguard, on whom The Bodyguard was loosely based. “They’d battle for her affections. Bobby and Robyn had some physical altercations and there were times where he wasn’t always the winner. But then Whitney would always come and pour oil over troubled waters,” he adds. Crawford left after Houston’s My Love Is Your Love tour in 1999 and that’s when Houston’s “downfall” began, according to Lavar. “That was the downfall of of Whitney. Robyn was the person who was keeping her together,” Lavar recalls.

Interesting. Have we ever heard this theory before? That Whitney’s life might have never taken such a dark turn if Robyn Crawford had remained a fixture in her life?

The documentary was co-directed by Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal. Dolezal actually knew both Houston and Crawford personally, having documented Whitney throughout her career. During the Q&A following the screening he was asked what he thought about their relationship and told the audience:

“I think that Robyn was probably the only person, at least that I met, who completely understood Whitney. Whitney trusted Robyn 100 percent. She was her confidante and that was the source of the friction and dilemma Whitney was in with now having a husband.”

It’s never easy being a third wheel, riiiight?

As you can probably imagine, the directors say they got a lot of legal pushback over the content of the film. Wonder how Whitney would feel about it…

GettyImages