For The Stans: Baby Bumpin’ Bey Looks Ravishing In Red For Lenny S’ Dinner Party

Beyonce Glows In Garnet Colored Lipstick For Dinner Date

Beyonce got all dolled to celebrate Roc Nation executive Lenny S’ birthday with dinner. The beautiful twin-carrier shared pics from the dinner on instagram for fans. Blue’s mama is really feeling herself, which fans do not mind at all. In fact, she dropped the gallery of red baby bumpin’ dress pics yesterday and one of the photos already went viral!

Beyonce stans seem to think they know what she’s having already. Who else is placing bets on the sex of our Carter twins?

Swipe Bey’s IG post for more photos.

Right now is probably the best time to soak up all of these glorious pictures of Bey. Something tells up she’s going to disappear after she drops her two jewels.