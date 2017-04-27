Black Ink Crew Ep.17: “Cheating” Dutchess Pepper Sprays Kit, Then Runs… [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
On Black Ink Crew, Kit confronts Dutchess about her lying and talking mess, only to be pepper-sprayed. Rumors are flying that Dutchess’ is a cheater and now people are calling her a coward because of the way she ran away from Kit after pepper spraying.

Turn the page to see Ceaser find out about Dutchess’ allegedly cheating.

VH1/Instagram

