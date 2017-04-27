Black Ink Crew Ep.17: “Cheating” Dutchess Pepper Sprays Kit, Then Runs… [Video]

On Black Ink Crew, Kit confronts Dutchess about her lying and talking mess, only to be pepper-sprayed. Rumors are flying that Dutchess’ is a cheater and now people are calling her a coward because of the way she ran away from Kit after pepper spraying.

(If The Video Above Doesn’t Show, Go To The Settings In Your Browser And Allow Unsafe Scripts)

VH1/Instagram