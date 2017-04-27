Hello MUVA: Amber Rose Flosses Her Fun Bags And Some Other Ho Isht…

- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose seen at 'Warwicks' in Los Angeles, California. pink poutfit arrivedabout 12:30am and was seen leaving 1:30am SplashNews

Amber Rose Wears Some Cute Smutty Outfit To Warwick

Amber Rose is racked up shorty for real out here in these streets. The feminist mom hit up Warwick Wednesday night in L.A. in a little pink number that gave partygoers a great view of her assets.

The rearview was nice too. Ayyyyyye for the cakes.

Amber wasn’t out too long, sources say she hit up the party around 12:30 and was seen leaving at 1:30 am. Not bad for a school night.

Check out more photos below and hit the flip for some great slutwalk promotional material.

SplashNews

Good Morning! 😍 #amberroseslutwalk

When ur on a hike but you have to stop and take a hoe ass picture cuz hoe is life 😍

Bathing suit by @astridbavaresco #heraswim 🙏🏽😘😍

Trappin #cellulite #stretchmarks 😍

