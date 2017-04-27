Paper Trail: Tiny Serves T.I. With Divorce Documents, The Sweet Black Love Is Officially Over

Tiny Served T.I. Official Divorce Papers Back In December

Looks like any talk of possible reconciliation is a wrap.

According to RadarOnline, Tiny just served T.I. with “dem papers” and it appears that she’s ready to get this divorce over and done with.

Tiny officially filed for the marriage dissolution in December of 2016, she asserted that the relationship is irrevocably damaged and could not be fixed. She also asked for primary physical custody in addition to joint legal custody of the three children she and T.I. had together. Tiny also asked the judge to assess child support, health insurance and visitation.

Tiny also addressed the elephant in the room, the money. She asked that she be given all information about cash accounts, investments, and all assets acquired during marriage, like their numerous vehicles, which she would like evenly distributed between them.

At the time, T.I. did not respond to Tiny’s filing, Radar states that on April 24, 2017, that the South’s King did legally acknowledge receipt of the divorce petition.

The couple’s first appearance in court is to be determined.

Image via Getty