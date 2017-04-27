Shook Ones: Kimmy Cakes Believes That Paris Robbery Was “Meant To Happen” To Her



Kim Kardashian Speaks On Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is speaking on that scary Paris robbery in detail in her first televised interview. A tearful Kimmy Cakes recently stopped by Ellen to finally reveal what happened when she was robbed during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

According to Kim, the robbery was “meant to happen” and it’s changed her life.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” said an emotional Kim. “I don’t want to start crying, but I know it was meant to happen. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things, and I feel like I’m such a different person.”

Kim now says she’s no longer materialistic and she’s focused on her kids and not her moola and belongings.

“I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there’s anything bad with having things and working to get those things – I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful,” said Kim. “And of course when you get engaged you’re going to show off your ring, if you get a car, you feel really proud and you might show it off on social media. But I’m not here to show off the way I used to. It’s just not who I am anymore. I’m so happy that me kids get this me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

She also added that she may no longer be comfortable wearing jewelry and the robbers stalked her for two years before making a move.

“Meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, [the robbers] had been following me for two years,” said Kim. “They had heard interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry, that jewelry. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable wearing jewelry anymore – or wearing real jewelry again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and my security. I never thought I would need security staying outside of my door. Now I have several just for me to be able to sleep at night.”

Wow @ the robbers tracking her and her jewels for two years. She HAS been a lot more conservative with her jewelry lately. She recently walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of ‘The Promise’ without a jewel in sight.



Watch Kimmy Cakes on “Ellen” below.

