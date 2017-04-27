Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Fatally Stabs Teen Gamer Who Pestered Him Over Seat In Internet Cafe

Wow.

Man Kills Teen After He Tried To Take His Seat At Internet Cafe

A 51 year-old Queens man took the life of a 19-year-old after he persisted he give up his computer seat, so the teen could play video games at the K&D Internet Cafe in Queens. The New York Daily News says the victim’s friends initiated the argument when they asked the alleged killer for a turn on the Cafe’s computer, where they all went to play a multi-player video game. That’s when the group left and returned with the victim, Yanpu Fan, who pressed the argument. The older man had enough of the teens, pulled out a knife and jabbed the young man in the stomach.

His friends tried to rush him to a nearby hospital, New York-Presbyterian/Queens, but he died just a few hours later from his wounds. Cops were questioning the suspect at the 109th Precinct station house Thursday. Charges against him are still pending.