Call Weezy: Reginae Carter Confirms Whether Or Not She Caught Fade At CAU
Reginae Carter Speaks On Clark Atlanta University Fight
Reginae Carter has some words for people who think she was involved with a brawl at a historically black college. Toya Wright and Lil Wayne’s daughter has seemingly set her sights on Clark Atlanta University for her college education….
and on Wednesday video footage surfaced of a massive fight on the school’s campus during a fraternity’s probate.
Reginae can be seen in the clip on the far right seemingly trying to break it up.
And while you can clearly see that the teen didn’t throw a single punch in the brawl, fans have been spreading rumors that she was involved. According to Reginae herself however, that’s just not true.
“When it ain’t your fight but because you “Reginae Carter” ….ITS YOUR FIGHT & your name gets put in the BS,” wrote the reality star.
