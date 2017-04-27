Call Weezy: Reginae Carter Confirms Whether Or Not She Caught Fade At CAU



Rumor control…

Reginae Carter Speaks On Clark Atlanta University Fight

Reginae Carter has some words for people who think she was involved with a brawl at a historically black college. Toya Wright and Lil Wayne’s daughter has seemingly set her sights on Clark Atlanta University for her college education….

Mama , We made it ☺️ #CollegeTour 🎉 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

and on Wednesday video footage surfaced of a massive fight on the school’s campus during a fraternity’s probate.

Reginae can be seen in the clip on the far right seemingly trying to break it up.

#ReginaeCarter and a friend were involved in an incident at #ClarkAtlanta A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

And while you can clearly see that the teen didn’t throw a single punch in the brawl, fans have been spreading rumors that she was involved. According to Reginae herself however, that’s just not true.

“When it ain’t your fight but because you “Reginae Carter” ….ITS YOUR FIGHT & your name gets put in the BS,” wrote the reality star.

When it ain't your fight but because you "Reginae Carter" ….ITS YOUR FIGHT & your name gets put in the BS . 🤦🏽‍♀️#welcometomylife — Love me (@reginae_carter1) April 27, 2017

Sit down haters!

Wha do YOU think about Reginae’s name being dragged into this messy fight drama???

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images,Baller Alert