Preciousness: Natalie Nunn Debuts Her Daughter Journey Ruth Payne

Natalie Nunn Shows Off Baby Journey Ruth Payne

After giving birth to her baby girl and having an epic snapback, Natalie Nunn is releasing more details on her daughter. As previously reported the BGC star recently welcomed her first child with hubby Jacob Payne and couldn’t be more excited.

Now she’s finally telling fans not only the baby’s name, but sharing a sweet family photo.

“Before you were born, we dreamed of you, imagined you, we prayed for you! Now that you are here, we love you, and we thank God for you!” Natalie captioned a photo of the baby girl.

This moment is especially sweet for the couple considering that they previously had pregnancy complications. Before Journey’s birth, Natalie revealed that she lost a baby due to a miscarriage.

Natalie also shared another recent pic of her post-baby baaaawdy and yes, it’s glorious.

Good to see that this bad girl’s settled all the way down and is a proud mom and wife.

