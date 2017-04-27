Preciousness: Natalie Nunn Debuts Her Daughter Journey Ruth Payne
Natalie Nunn Shows Off Baby Journey Ruth Payne
After giving birth to her baby girl and having an epic snapback, Natalie Nunn is releasing more details on her daughter. As previously reported the BGC star recently welcomed her first child with hubby Jacob Payne and couldn’t be more excited.
Now she’s finally telling fans not only the baby’s name, but sharing a sweet family photo.
“Before you were born, we dreamed of you, imagined you, we prayed for you! Now that you are here, we love you, and we thank God for you!” Natalie captioned a photo of the baby girl.
Journey Ruth Payne💗 Before you were born, we dreamed of you, imagined you, we prayed for you! Now that you are here, we love you, and we thank God for you! Mommy and daddy have never felt so blessed and complete! April 16th easter Sunday you blessed us and came into our lives! #paynefamily #JourneyPayne #natalienunn
This moment is especially sweet for the couple considering that they previously had pregnancy complications. Before Journey’s birth, Natalie revealed that she lost a baby due to a miscarriage.
Natalie also shared another recent pic of her post-baby baaaawdy and yes, it’s glorious.
The picture on the left is 37 weeks pregnant the picture on the right is today exactly 1 week after giving birth to my precious daughter! Its not about my body bouncing back and slaying and how fast to do it! What its about is getting healthy and fit to your standards! Being comfortable in your skin! All my fitness challenges you can follow and get that snapback for yourself! ORDER MY CHALLENGES NOW CLICK THE WEBSITE IN MY INSTAGRAM BIO OR GO TO WWW.iamnatalienunn.com no gym needed all workouts can be done from home! Get that summer body, vacation body, birthday sexy! Im about to be back on my SLIM THICK CHALLENGE FOR SUMMER 17'! Letsss gooooo time to get summer lit! 🙌🏾🙌🏾💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #slimthick #natalienunn #pregnant #pregnancy #postpregnancybody #paynefamily #snapback
Good to see that this bad girl’s settled all the way down and is a proud mom and wife.
Instagram, Getty Images