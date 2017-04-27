Cops Kill People: Police Gun Down Delaware Man Who Murdered A Boy In Blue After 21-Hour Standoff

Delaware Cop Killer Gunned Down By Police After 21-Hour Standoff

Wednesday, Burgon Sealy Jr. was approached by Delaware state trooper Stephen J. Ballard, 32 in response to a call reporting “suspicious” men inside a vehicle according to DelawareOnline.

Sealy got out of the car and shot the Ballard several times in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store and fled the scene.

The shooter then barricaded himself inside his family’s Brick Mill Farm house and shot at police for several hours throughout the night.

Early this morning, Sealy came out of the house to “engage police” when he too was shot multiple times by officers on the scene.

No WAY were they taking that guy away in cuffs.

Image via Shutterstock/Volusia County Corrections