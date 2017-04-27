Burning Litigation: A History Of Celebrities Who Got Sued Over STDs

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Sued For STDs

Hey, kids: wrap it up. You know why? Because if you don’t, well you may end up on the wrong side of something you can’t get rid of. These celebrities had more to lose than a few prescriptions. They got sued for lots of money over allegedly giving people the gifts that keep on giving.

Take a look and go get some condoms.

Kris Humphries – He had to submit a negative STD test to get past a lawsuit

R. Kelly – He was just sued by a man who says the singer gave his wife Chlamydia that he now has.

Michael Vick – He was sued for giving a woman an STD…this is where the infamous Ron Mexico surname came from.

Tony Bennett – He was sued for NINETY MILLION DOLLARS for allegedly giving a woman herpes.

David Hasselhoff – He also got hit with a lawsuit over passing along STD

Morris Peterson – A schoolteacher sued him for 1.5 million for allegedly giving her an STD.

    Robin Williams – He was sued for giving a woman an STD

    Michael Jackson – A woman sued the Jackson estate for $10 million for giving her an STD

    Liza Minelli – She was sued by her ex husband for knowingly giving him an STD

    Dennis Rodman – He was sued by his ex-wife for giving her STDs

    Juwan Howard – He was also sued for spreading STDs

    Vernon Maxwell – The old Rockets point guard also sued for STDs

    Clifford Robinson – Also caught an STD lawsuit

    Jim Carrey – His ex alleged he gave her three STDs. Yikes .

