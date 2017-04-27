His Story In The Making: Jackie Robinson Museum Has Groundbreaking Ceremony In NYC

His Legacy Lives On: Jackie Robinson Museum Has Groundbreaking Ceremony

Great news for baseball fans and anyone with an interest in African-American History. The Jackie Robinson Museum is on it’s way!

The Jackie Robinson Museum is one step closer to becoming a reality, as the Jackie Robinson Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for donors on April 27, 2017. The ceremony began with special remarks made by President and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation Della Britton Baeza, Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., and JR Museum Legacy Campaign Chairman Joseph Plumeri. The 18,500-square foot space will honor the late Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball and played an active, pioneering role in the modern civil rights movement.

“Jack lived his life with such great purpose,” said Rachel Robinson, JRF Founder and wife of Jackie Robinson. “I hope that visitors to the Museum will not only learn about his journey and experience his energy, but that they will be inspired to view each day as a chance to make a difference.”

The Jackie Robinson Museum will expand the Foundation’s mission to educate and expose current and future generations of Americans to a man and an era that were pivotal in forming the more inclusive society that we are today. Exciting, interactive exhibitions, educational outreach efforts, and dynamic programing to illuminate the life and character of one of the most storied athletes of all time are all on the Museum’s agenda.

“We are proud to realize Rachel Robinson’s dream of establishing a fixed tribute to her husband’s rich legacy,” said Della Britton Baeza, JRF’s President & CEO. “Jackie Robinson’s contributions to our country propelled us through challenging social times and continue to encourage us to practice empathy and brotherhood toward others. The Jackie Robinson Museum will satisfy sports fans who will learn more about Jackie Robinson’s great accomplishments as an athlete and visitors of all walks of life who want to be inspired by a true humanitarian.”

Located in the heart of downtown Manhattan, just blocks north of the 9/11 Memorial, the Foundation has retained Gensler as Design Architect in collaboration with Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Exhibit Designer, to develop the Jackie Robinson Museum.

Vice Chairman of the First Data board of directors Joseph J. Plumeri chairs the Jackie Robinson Museum’s Legacy Campaign. “This Museum is about honoring a legacy and the courage of a hero who shaped American history,” said Mr. Plumeri. “Through baseball and beyond, Jackie Robinson impacted a nation. He continues to serve as a reminder that all people deserve the absence of hate and discrimination and an equal opportunity to succeed.”

With Plumeri’s leadership and support, JRF secured lead gifts from a diverse group of partners including: Nike, Inc., Phil Knight, the Yawkey Foundation, the City of New York, New York Mets, Citi, Strada Education Network, Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball, the Tull Family Foundation, New York Yankees, and Stephen Ross. Half way to its $42 million fundraising goal, which is inclusive of a Museum operating endowment, the Foundation plans to open the Museum’s doors in the spring of 2019.

JRF Welcomes Donations: visit www.jackierobinsonmuseum.org to support the Museum’s fundraising efforts.

Getty Images