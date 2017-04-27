Lawsuits: Khloe Kardashian Gets Sued For $150,000 After Posting Herself On Instagram?

That is correct!

Khloe Kardashian Sued By Photo agency For Posting Their Flick

Khloe Kardashian was hit with a whopping lawsuit after a photo agency caught the reality star ‘stealing’ their photo of her and posting it to instagram. The photo agency, Xposure Photo, has filed a federal lawsuit against Khloe Kardashian, accusing the reality star of infringing on their copyrights, according to US Weekly. The suit claims that 32-year-old KoKo posted the photo illegally on Instagram without crediting them and removed their copyright information.

Sounds a bit illegal, or is it?

Xposure claims that thy would’ve profitted greatly off the photo if it stay exclusive and credited to their agency. Khloe caused them big bucks my posting it for free. Reports claim that she sometimes makes up to $150,000 to promote products on instagram. Whoa.

Splash News Image