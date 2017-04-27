Buzzer Beater: Carmelo Anthony Is Shooting Shots Like Never Before To Save Marriage To Lala

Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Desperate To Save Marriage With Lala

Carmelo Anthony is in “please, baby, please!” mode as he tries desperately to talk Lala out of leaving his *alleged* dirty dog azz.

A TMZ report reveals that Melo is blowing Lala’s phone UP with apologies, vows that he’s still madly in love with her, vacation offers and just about anything to get her to take him back.

He’s even taken his groveling to Instagram where he’s been “liking” the hell out of all her pics as some form of public display of affection. It’s said that he’s never been too keen on double-tappin’ Lala’s pics the way he’s been double-tappin’ stripper azzes.

Things ARE amicable between the two, but the alleged pregnancy of a local NYC shaky butt and and uncertain NBA future are definitely hurdles he’s going to have to get over.

Shooters gon’ shoot, but Melo is gonna have to have the game of his life to win back his wife.

Hopefully the Knicks don’t curse his chance of winning…

Image via Getty