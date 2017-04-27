Cashin’ Out: Dragged United Passenger Dr. David Dao Settles With Airline



That was fast…

Dr. Dao Settles With United Airlines

Dr. David Dao is getting PAID. The doctor who went viral in that shocking clip showing him being dragged off a United Airlines flight has settled with the company for an “undisclosed amount.”

According to GMA, Dr. Dao’s lawyers agreed to keep the amount he’s receiving private but you can be SURE that he’s getting a fat paycheck.

JUST IN: Dr. Dao has reached an "amicable settlement with United Airlines for the injuries he received in his April 9th ordeal," lawyers say pic.twitter.com/jyqDU44sLv — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 27, 2017

After the shocking video of his United Airlines dragging went viral, Dao got not one but TWO lawyers and claimed that he suffered a broken nose, lost teeth, had injury to his sinuses forcing him to have reconstructive surgery at a later date. He also claimed that he suffered emotional and mental injuries.

United has since released a statement stating that passengers will NOT be forced to give up their seats on a flight except in cases of safety or security.

We let policies get ahead of our values. We’re taking steps to change. https://t.co/a7J0ZzcbrE pic.twitter.com/Hsag45geex — United (@united) April 27, 2017

WELP! They clearly wanted all this drama to go away quickly—but is it too late for folks who were already planning to boycott the handsy airline???

Getty Images