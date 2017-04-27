So Sad: Missing One Year Old Girl Found Dead In Her Mother’s Couch

So Sad: Missing Toddler Girl Found Dead In Family Couch

The search for a missing Illinois girl came to the saddest end when her body was discovered in her family’s own home. One year old Semaj Crosby went missing around 6:30pm Tuesday night, according to CBS Chicago reports. Police pulled out every tool they could with urgency to find the toddler.

Helicopters, dive teams and bloodhounds all roamed the area of where the family claimed to had last see her playing. Semaj’s family said they were working on a car outside their home in Joliet Township, and Semaj was playing with other kids in the yard, but wandered off.

Around 11 p.m. police and FBI asked for permission to search her family’s home and she was discovered, lifeless, buried in a couch. Semaj was pronounced dead, and an autopsy was scheduled for late Thursday to determine how she died.

Semaj’s mother reportedly had a prior investigation opened for neglect. So far no reports of charges have been made.

Flickr Photo