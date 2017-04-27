Proceed With Caution: Viral Villain 21 Savage Warns Fan About Throwing Stuff On Stage “We’ll Beat Yo A$$” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
21 Savage Gets Buck With A Fan Throwing Things On Stage
Inherent in his name is the fact that 21 Savage is not a man to be toyed with. During a recent show, he had to demonstrate to a fan that he is indeed the savage that his name identifies him as…
Can’t even be mad at him. After all that, he still stopped the guy from getting kicked out of the show. RNS.
Image via Getty