Update: GA Police Offers Facing Criminal Charges For Stomping Handcuffed Black Man

Georgia Police Officers Face Battery Charges For Demetrius Hollins Beating

The two Georgia police officers who brutally beat and stomped a handcuffed black man, are facing criminal charges. Officer Robert McDonald, 25, and Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni, 42, are charged with battery, a misdemeanor (really?!), as well as violation of oath of office, which is a felony.

According to 11 Alive, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office gave them until the close of business Thursday to turn themselves in. Their bonds are set at only $15,000—so they’ll more than likely make that and return to their homes.

“It bothers me for a lot of reasons both professional and personal,” District Attorney Danny Porter said.

As previously reported, they were both terminated after videos showed their violent traffic stop of Demetrius Bryan Hollins on April 15. McDonald was seen kicking Hollins while he was handcuffed and Bongiovanni was seen pulling him out of a car and punching him.

A lawyer for Bongiovanni said that the defunct officer deserves his job back because the punch was actually a “police tactic” to get Hollins to turn around.

Look at the shocking video for yourself below.

