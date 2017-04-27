Will You Be Watching??? Take A Look At The Bobbi Kristina Biopic Cast
The cast of the forthcoming Bobbi Kristina biopic has been revealed and it looks like they NAILED the casting. In case you didn’t know there’s a biopic in the works documenting the tragic fall of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter and Bobby’s reportedly none too pleased by it.
Back in February, TheJasmineBrand reported that Bobby was “blindsided by the news” and didn’t take it well at all.
“The rights were sold to the biopic before he had any knowledge of it. He was blindsided.”
TV One’s now going forward with the biopic and a cast photo has surfaced.
In it, we see Demetria McKinney portraying Nippy and looking like her doppleganger. There’s also Hassan Johnson playing Bobby Brown and Joy Revaris as a childhood Bobbi Krissy. Vivica Fox will reportedly be in the film as Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat Houston.
Wow!
What do YOU think about the Bobbi Kristina biopic??? Will you be watching???
Instagram, WENN