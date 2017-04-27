Will You Be Watching??? Take A Look At The Bobbi Kristina Biopic Cast

Hate it or love it???

Cast Of The Bobbi Kristina Biopic Revealed

The cast of the forthcoming Bobbi Kristina biopic has been revealed and it looks like they NAILED the casting. In case you didn’t know there’s a biopic in the works documenting the tragic fall of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter and Bobby’s reportedly none too pleased by it.

Back in February, TheJasmineBrand reported that Bobby was “blindsided by the news” and didn’t take it well at all.

“The rights were sold to the biopic before he had any knowledge of it. He was blindsided.”

TV One’s now going forward with the biopic and a cast photo has surfaced.

In it, we see Demetria McKinney portraying Nippy and looking like her doppleganger. There’s also Hassan Johnson playing Bobby Brown and Joy Revaris as a childhood Bobbi Krissy. Vivica Fox will reportedly be in the film as Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat Houston.

Here is your first look at #TvOne new biopic film based on the life of BobbiKristina. Joy Rovaris will play #BobbiKristina #demetriamckinney will play the iconic #WhitneyHouston and Hassan Johnson will play #BobbyBrown A post shared by YMMW (@yourmusicmyworld) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Wow!

What do YOU think about the Bobbi Kristina biopic??? Will you be watching???

Instagram, WENN