SMH: Mother Hears ‘Missing’ Daughter Cry From Beneath Crazy Caucasian Neighbor’s Shed

Ohio Man Holds Neighbor Captive In Shallow Shed Grave

A guy in Ohio kidnapped his 30-year-old neighbor and locked her in his shed, according to a report from Yahoo News. Allegedly dude has a “history of mental Illness”.

45-year-old Dennis Dunn allegedly abducted the woman sometime before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, when her mother reported her missing from their home. The woman was discovered in the wee hours of the night, when her mother says she heard crying from a neighbor’s shed. She called police immediately.

Wow. Could you imagine what that woman was going through??! Then her mother couldn’t even help her right away. She had to wait for police.

Reports say the ditch the woman stood in was about 3 and a half feet deep and covered by wood and “heavy” objects. Dennis Dunn, the psycho neighbor, was taken into custody about 8 a.m. Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, police said.