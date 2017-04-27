Florida Crazies: Famished Prostitute Popped For Offering Cop Sloppy Toppy For $25 And Chicken Nuggets

Florida Prostitute Arrested For Offering Oral For $25 And Chicken Nuggets

Ah, Florida.

According to a report on TheSmokingGun, a woman from Bradenton, Florida was arrested in a prostitution sting. But that isn’t the crazy part…

Alex DiReeno was starving and didn’t have a dollar to her name apparently. In order to receive the sustenance she so desperately needed, the famished trollop offered a man the sloppiest of toppy in exchange for $25…and some chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s.

Only problem was, this man was an undercover police officer.

Cops allege that Alex DiReeno, 22, got into the auto of an undercover detective who had parked outside a Bradenton gas station around 10 PM. After some chit-chat, the cop told DiReeno that he “wanted to get my d!¢k sucked.” To which DiReeno reportedly replied, “Okay.” After “a few seconds of bargaining,” the undercover reported, the duo agreed that, “I would pay $25.00 and get the female chicken nuggets in exchange for oral sex.”

Want a cherry on top? Well, here ya go.

The story also makes mention of a online prostitute in Ohio who was arrested for offering the aforementioned sloppy toppy in exchange for $50 and a plate of nachos.

Sounds like Alex needs to take heed and know her worth.

Image via Shutterstock/Manatee County