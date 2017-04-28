Safety Off: The Internet Couldn’t Stop Clowning Peter Gunz For Having A Million Damn Kids

Peter Gunz Dragged For Procreating

In case you weren’t on the internet yesterday, you might have missed the rumor that Peter Gunz is expecting his 11th child! E. Leven. Well, fortunately the rumor was just that: a rumor. There’s no truth to it. Whew. That still didn’t stop the internet from coming up with all the jokes and memes about Peter and his, well, gun. Take a look at the comedy.