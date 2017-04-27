Let’s Try That Again: Phaedra Parks Re-Files Divorce Papers, Wants To Block Apollo From Doing THIS

Phaedra Re-files For Divorce From Apollo

Looks like Phaedra hit spell check on her divorce paperwork and decided to go for it again.

After her “finalized” divorce got tossed out by an ATL judge fed up with her shenanigans, Phaedra has gone back to the drawing board to dissolve her holy matrimony to jailbird Apollo.

This time around, she’s making sure her RHOA checks, lawyer cash, and funeral home money are all protected from her financial frauding husband.

According to TMZ, Phaedra is putting particular emphasis on the prenup the couple signed 9 days before their wedding, stating that each party is ineligible to receive alimony from the other in the event of a split.

Phaedra is stressing that the prenup they signed — not a judge — should be the final word over who retains what assets, one point that Apollo himself specially requested. She says that the fact that his assets are next to nothing is no one’s fault but his own since no one told him to commit crimes and get locked up.

Welp, this should be pretty simple. Although, it should have been simple the first time around…so we guess we’ll just see what happens.

Splash/Bravo