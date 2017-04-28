So Sad: 17-Year-Old Accidentally Kills His 13-Year-Old Sister On His Birthday While Joking Around With A Loaded Gun

Boy Accidentally Kills His Sister On His Birthday

Martaveous Santiago took his little sister’s life just moments after she gave him a hug on his 17th birthday.

According to the Miami Herald, 13-year-old Tedra King had just run up to her big brother and given him a hug inside their Florida City home. Just as she turned her back to him, Martaveous pointed a loaded semi-automatic handgun he had been playing with at the back of her head — as a joke, he says — and pulled the trigger.

Martaveous insists that it was an accident and called the police immediately afterward to tell them what had happened. He said he got the gun from his 14-year-old unnamed friend, who was also at the home at the time of the incident.

Police arrested him and charged him with aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony — neither of which are charges that imply intent.

SMH! This has to be an immensely tragic blow for the family, both losing their daughter and possibly a long sentence for their son. We’re sure the guilt of killing his own sister in a completely avoidable manner has got to be weighing heavily on this young man as well.

Creative Commons