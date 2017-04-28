Pure Comedy: The #KyynggChallenge Will Set Your Weekend Off Right! [Video]

By Bossip Staff
#kyynggchallenge #trending #jordans #jetsetgo #worldstar #kyyngg

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

Yesterday we posted on Blood rapper, Kyyngg, running away with bags in hand from a goon claiming he was going to beat up on the rapper for no apparent reason. Later in the day, the #KyynggChallenge was created and the comedy ensued.

#but they back on @souljaboy #dick 😤😤😤#kyyngg

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

Also, Kyyngg responded to the running video with another comedic rant where he picked his nose and stuff flew out of it on cue.

#kyyngg #listen up

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

We can’t stop laughing at these Instagram videos, man!

Turn the pages and enjoy the comedy!

#kyynggchallenge #trending #jordans #jetsetgo #worldstar #kyyngg

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

#kyynggchallenge #worldstar #trending #kyyngg #wow #rawmula

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

#jetsetgo #worldstar #trending #kyynggchallenge #kyyngg #crazy #jordans

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

#wtf #moma #gang #kyynggchallenge #trending #kyyngg #crazy #22savage

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

#and #we #have #a #nfl #draft #kyyngg #kyynggchallenge #trending #worldstar #again

A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

    #worldstar #trending #famous #kyyngg #kyynggump #kyynggchallenge #wow

    A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

    #trending #kyynggchallenge #kyyngg #kyynggchallenge #famous #smh #worldstar

    A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

    #trending #kyynggchallenge #kyyngg #famous #smh

    A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

    #are you #foreal #kyyngg #kyynggchallenge #wow #worldstar #make #them #famous

    A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

    #they #keep #goin #kyynggchallenge #trending #kyyngg #worldstar #crazy #22savage

    A post shared by Kyyngg (@kyyngg____) on

