Pure Comedy: The #KyynggChallenge Will Set Your Weekend Off Right! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Yesterday we posted on Blood rapper, Kyyngg, running away with bags in hand from a goon claiming he was going to beat up on the rapper for no apparent reason. Later in the day, the #KyynggChallenge was created and the comedy ensued.
Also, Kyyngg responded to the running video with another comedic rant where he picked his nose and stuff flew out of it on cue.
We can’t stop laughing at these Instagram videos, man!
Turn the pages and enjoy the comedy!