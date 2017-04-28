Carmen Bryan Explains Cheating On Nas With Jay-Z & Other Men [Video]

We’ve been speaking to Carmen Bryan about her new music and still being connected with Nas & Jay-Z. Carmen explains how hurtful the relationship got and being that she was cheating with people in the same circle of Nas, made it messy. She still doesn’t regret anything. We told Bryan, all press is good press and we also explained to her that just like Al Bundy…it’s hard to escape what you jumped on the scene with. Bryan has been doing music and really wants to make it past this moniker of cheating on Nas with Jay-Z.

We will have an exclusive interview coming with her soon.

Check out “Oh No No No” here

Shout out to VLADTV