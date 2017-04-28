Marriage Boot Camp: Chad Johnson’s Mom Doesn’t Like Portrayal As Druggie [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has been quoted saying his mother wasn’t there for him when he was young because of alcohol and drug abuse. On Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Chad’s mother Paula is faced with what she says are false accusations and immediately starts literally…tearing the lies off the wall. The mother and son can’t agree on what the truth of the matter actually is.
