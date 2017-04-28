Poor Thing: Kim Kardashian Lost 100,000 Instagram Followers After Droopy Ant Booty Pics Hit The Net 

Kim Kardashian Loses A Stack Of Followers After Releasing Dropped Booty Flicks

Poor Kimmy Cakes is in her feelings after losing tens of thousands of followers on her coveted instagram account. It looks like her un-airbrushed derriere turned the stomachs of folks who like to gawk at her “flawless” image. Social media went in on the reality star, who basically makes a fortune off of her most-times photoshopped body. Do you think Kim looks bad or just average with out her retouched flicks?

Kim has over 100 million followers, so losing 100,000 is not a huge dent in her influence. But, it does suggest that her influence is slipping. People are beginning to dispel this image of a “perfect body” on Kimmy Cakes and seeing it for what it really is. Kim also let us know she was feeling the burn of her untouched photos with a tweet she deleted. She said: