Exclusive: Kodak Black’s Lawyer: “Don’t Believe The Hype About Prison Sentence”

Troubled Teen Rapper Fighting For His Freedom And For Custody OF His Son

The lawyer for rapper Kodak Black told fans that him serving prison time for violating his house arrest was unlikely.

A Florida judge this week found that Kodak – real name Dieuson Octave – violated the terms of his probation by leaving his house to travel to a strip club. A bartender there, Jennifer Cunningham, accused him of battering her, but the judge found him innocent of those charges.

Because of the probation violation, Kodak now faces a maximum of six years in prison, but his lawyer Raven Ramona Liberty said that’s not the only punishment option that’s on the table.

The punishment options include reinstating his probation, extending or modifying it, or prison time. She said that Kodak’s own probation officer hasn’t recommended that he serve prison time, but get counseling and attend anger management classes instead.

He is due back in court next week – the same date he’s supposed to start a national tour with the Migos and Tory Lanez.

“I have the utmost faith in God that he will be out on the fourth and will start the tour,” Liberty said, adding that the rapper is only 19 years old. “Fortunately he has the money to pay for attorneys. But this happens all the time to young men in his situation. I don’t think sitting in jail is the correct punishment.”

Meanwhile, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper is simultaneously fighting for joint custody of his two-year-old son, King Khalid. Kodak recently filed paperwork in that case, to punish his baby mama Jammiah Broomfield, for lying about being “indigent” and benign so poor that she couldn’t afford the less than $300 in filing fees to fight the case.

Broomfield recently filed a financial affidavit admitting she bought a new BMW, which poo-poos her poverty claims, Liberty said. The mom has also asked for more child support, Liberty said. A judge will hear that case later this summer.

