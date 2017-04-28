Hunger Games Byke: Ja Rule Is Being Blamed For This Scammy Fyre Festival Ripping People Off

Frye Festival Is A Disaster

A new festival called the “Luxury Fyre Festival” was supposed to kick off in the Bahamas this weekend but things have gone awry. People are losing luggage. There’s no food. There’s no water. They’re living in tents. And everyone is trying to escape the island to head back to safety and freedom. Ja Rule is one of the celebrities linked to the show and is getting all the blame for the chaos.

This is one of the biggest festival disasters we’ve seen. Whoosh. Take a look at the updates, drama and pettiest reactions.