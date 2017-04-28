Ay Dios! J.Lo Sets That Bawwwwwdy Out At The Latin Billboard Awards

Jennifer Lopez Out Here Casually Killing Us Softly

Jennifer Lopez makes 47 look DAMN good! The singer showed up and showed out in a long sleeved Julien McDonald dress and Jimmy Choo shoes for the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables on Thursday. The stunning garment was sequined and carefully constructed with plenty of cutouts to reveal her flawless form. Sheesh… She is killing the game. Who else do you think could pull this off? She makes it look easy too.

She swapped the black for silver Julien McDonald as the night went on. As you can probably imagine, JLo took home a few awards with her as well. Which look do you prefer — the black or the silver?

And of course she posted a few photos on Instagram.

Thank you to all the fans!!! Gracias a todos Los fans!!! Los quiero ❤️❤️❤️ #Mirate #LatinBillboards2017 @latinbillboards A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

We just can’t say it enough — she looks amazing.

What a body. Makes you want to take those dance classes seriously riiiight?

Hit the flip for more photos from the night and outfit details from Jennifer’s stylist.

