Exclusive: Steve Francis Ex-Wife Wants Player Jailed For Not Paying Alimony

Ex Player Accused Of Shorting Wife & Kids On Child Support

Ex-NBA star Steve Francis is accused of screwing over his ex-wife by refusing to pay up on their divorce settlement.

Shelby Francis said her ex-husband has failed to pay the monthly support he is obligated to – and now she is demanding a Texas judge throw him in jail for up to 18 months.

Shelby filed for divorce from her former NBA star husband following ten years of marriage on February 18th, 2016.

The couple were married on September 9th, 2006 and separated October 1st, 2014. The divorce was nasty with Shelby leveling allegations of drug and alcohol abuse against Steve. The parties reached a settlement earlier this year which settled all issues.

However, Shelby has now headed back to court, filing a petition to enforce the divorce agreement due to Steve refusal to comply with the deal, BOSSIP has learned.

Under the deal, Steve was to pay $2,137 a month in child support for their two kids. He was to pay Shelby a lump sum of $2,440,000 (minus the $100,000 he already paid) plus monthly cash payments of $16,700 for 60 months.

She accuses Steve of being in contempt of court for failing to pay the $16,700 a month since November. Shelby says he owes her a total of $46,700 in past-due installment payments along with $10k in back child support.

Shelby is demanding the judge order Steve pay her a $1.1 million lump sum for the 60 months of payments she was to receive, explaining that she can’t trust her ex-husband to pay her every month.

She is seeking to have Steve locked up in jail for contempt – for up to 18 months – and fined $6,000 for his violations.

To make matters worse, Shelby claimed that because of Steve not paying her the support, she can’t relocate to her own residence, and he is now threatening to evict her from their marital home where they both currently reside.

