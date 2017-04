Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017

Clemson QB, Deshaun Watson, was picked by the Texans 12th in the NFL Draft last night and while reading a letter from his mother…the kid got emotional, rightfully so.

NFL.com/Twitter