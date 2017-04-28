Get Him Outta Here: Head Cheetoh In Charge Says He “Thought Presidency Would Be Easier”

Donald Trump “Loved” Previous Life, Thought Presidency Would Be Easier

Poor Donald Trump, I guess we should all feel bad for him. He has such a hard life now that he’s been elected to a public office for which he had ZERO experience.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump discussed his Presidency thus far and admitted he misses his old life.

“I loved my previous life, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters. “I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Later in the interview, he repeated the sentiment:

“I do miss my old life. This — I like to work. But this is actually more work.”

We’d love it if you returned to your old life Donald. Except we don’t want to be left with Mike Pence either.

Do you think Trump is doing a disservice to himself by being so transparent?

SplashNews