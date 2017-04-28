Yikes! Obese Corpse Overheats While Cremating And Sets Funeral Home In Flames

Obesed Body Causes Cremation Machine To Erupt In Flames

A funeral home in Cincinnati experienced a ‘freak accident’ during what started as a standard cremation session. A routine cremation took an unexpected turn when flames from an “overly obese” body spread, starting a fire, according to Yahoo News. Apparently the corpse caused the fiery cremation device to heat too fast and a fired spread to object outside of it.

The Hillside Chapel Crematory owner said “My operator was in the process of cremating remains and [the body] was overly obese and apparently it got a little hotter than the unit is supposed to get. One of the cremation containers that we had close got caught on fire and that’s what burnt.”

Firefighters controlled the blaze, but it still took them two hours to put out. The business suffered around $30,000 in damage from the cremation fire. Yikes!