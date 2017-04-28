Bae Of The Day: SZA Put Her Body On Blast In Her New Video And The World Is Rejoicing
- By Bossip Staff
SZA Set That Body Out
SZA has a new video with Travis Scott called “Love Galore.” In the video she is putting those yams out on display for the first time ever. We’ve all known that SZA was fine but this takes the cake. Travis Scott is one lucky man. SZA has a new album dropping called “CTRL.” In case you didn’t know, SZA is fine as hell and we’re here to help remind you.
Take a look…