Smothered & Covered In Sadness: Waffle House Founders Die Just Weeks Apart

Waffle House Founders Die 6 Weeks Apart

The two men who founded the Waffle House have both passed away this year, just about two months apart. Tom Forkner died Wednesday at age 98. Joe Rogers died March 3, seven weeks before Forkner. Rogers was 97.

The two cheery caucasian gentlemen, opened the first 24-hour Waffle House on Labor Day in 1955 in the Atlanta suburb of Avondale Estates. In the late 1970s when they sold the business, the chain had grown to 400 restaurants. According to AP News, both Forkner and Rogers still regulary stopped by the restaurant to eat, greet and sometimes train new employees. Reports of the cause of deaths of both men were not available.

“Forkner was known to drop by the company headquarters regularly, up until a few weeks before his death. “He would often drive there to have lunch with new manager trainees, said Waffle House Chairman Joe Rogers Jr., whose father started the company with Forkner. ” ‘Tom and my father had a handshake deal, and their partnership and friendship continued for more than 60 years,’ Joe Rogers said in a statement.”

Thanks for the smothered and covered deliciousness gentlemen, RIP.