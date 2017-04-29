Exclusive: Feds: Taxstone Is A “Danger To The Community”

Gov’t Said They Have A Witness Who Saw Taxstone Kill Troy Ave’s Best Friend

The federal government said that Taxstone is a danger to the community and a flight risk and shouldn’t be let out on bail while he awaits trial on gun charges, BOSSIP has learned.

The feds made their case in a letter to Judge Lorna Schofield April 17, arguing that the convicted felon turned popular podcast host shouldn’t be on the streets.

“The nature and seriousness of the danger the defendant presents is clear: He has been convicted of two violent felonies, consistently flouted court orders, proclaimed his willingness to seek out disputes then resolve them with deadly violence, unlawfully obtained a semiautomatic handgun to ensure he could carry out that threat, then opened fire in a public venue, causing death and mayhem,” then-US attorney Preet Bharara wrote to Judge Schofield. “No conditions of pretrial detention can reasonably be expected to protect the community from the defendant.”

Taxstone, real name Daryl Campbell, has been held without bail since January in connection with a deadly shooting at a T.I. concert in May 2016. His attorney, Ken Montgomery, asked that Taxstone be let out on bail as he has a job, and didn’t go off the radar in the aftermath of the shooting, which left one man, Roland “Banga” McPhatter, dead, and several others wounded.

Troy Ave was charged with attempted murder and weapons charges in connection with that shooting, but has maintained that he wrestled the gun from an unknown person after witnessing McPhatter’s murder right in front of him.

But the feds said they have a witness who will testify that they saw the internet raconteur and self-proclaimed gang member fatally shoot McPhatter, who was rapper Troy Ave’s best friend and bodyguard. And what’s more, they said Taxstone said on his popular podcast “Tax Season” that if he saw Troy Ave., he would shoot him.

“Indeed, the Government proffers that it expects witness testimony—which …will further establish that the defendant fired the shot that killed Ronald McPhatter, an associate of Collins killed during the Shooting,” Bharara wrote in in a letter to the judge that was obtained by BOSSIP.

The governments said it was Taxstone’s gun that was used to kill McPhatter, and as a two-time felon, it was illegal for him to have the gun in the first place.

“Given the defendant’s proven willingness to resort to deadly violence, and the overwhelming evidence he faces in the instant case, no conditions of bail can reasonably assure the safety of the community or the defendant’s return to court if released,” Bharara wrote to the judge.

A judge will hear arguments on this case early next month.