ICONIC! Ja Rule Responds To Rumors That He Shadily Scammed Rich Kids At Fyre Festival
Ja Rule Speaks On Fyre Festival
As hundreds remain strained because of a festival/possible scam he was involved in, Ja Rule is speaking on the melee.
As previously reported social media’s been flooded with pictures and videos from #FyreFestival; a fest advertised as a luxury private island escape with performances from Blink 182 and the Migos, that turned out to be a tent-filled, cheese sandwich serving DISASTER.
Now Rule York has released a short note acknowledging that while he’s not to blame, he’s “heartbroken” and he apologizes. Furthermore, this was truly, honestly, not a scam.
Unfortunately for Ja, ain’t nobody really trying to hear that isht and he’s being roasted to a crispy #FyreFest hell.
Save the Fyre Fest captives, Ja!
More reactions to Ja Rule’s “I’m sorry, even though it’s not my fault” Fyre Fest statement below.
Rob Rich/WENN.com/Getty