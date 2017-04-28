ICONIC! Ja Rule Responds To Rumors That He Shadily Scammed Rich Kids At Fyre Festival



Ja Rule Speaks On Fyre Festival

As hundreds remain strained because of a festival/possible scam he was involved in, Ja Rule is speaking on the melee.

As previously reported social media’s been flooded with pictures and videos from #FyreFestival; a fest advertised as a luxury private island escape with performances from Blink 182 and the Migos, that turned out to be a tent-filled, cheese sandwich serving DISASTER.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Now Rule York has released a short note acknowledging that while he’s not to blame, he’s “heartbroken” and he apologizes. Furthermore, this was truly, honestly, not a scam.

Unfortunately for Ja, ain’t nobody really trying to hear that isht and he’s being roasted to a crispy #FyreFest hell.

Save the Fyre Fest captives, Ja!

More reactions to Ja Rule’s “I’m sorry, even though it’s not my fault” Fyre Fest statement below.

