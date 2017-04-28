Congratulations! Tyler Perry Casts Viral Video Star Ms. Shirleen In His Next Film

Madea Meets Shirleen…

Christianee Porter Starring In Tyler Perry Film

A young comedienne who went viral for her comedy skits is seeing the fruits of her labor. Christianee Porter a.k.a. Ms. Shirleen is getting backed by Tyler Perry who recently posted that he “believed in her.”

Not only that, the playwright/filmmaker has cast her in his new project. Porter confirmed the news herself on Instagram.

“I simply want to say Thank You to Tyler Perry for the opportunity to be a part of the trailblazing work you are doing at Tyler Perry Studios,” wrote the up and coming star.

No news yet on exactly what Shirleen will be doing in his next film, but just imagine if she met Madea.

Last year Porter stopped by Bossip’s “Don’t Be Scared” podcast to speak on her comedy beginnings and revealed what motivated to make funny videos about a church lady who dishes out life advice.

Will YOU be watching Ms. Shirleen in Tyler Perry’s next film???

WENN, Instagram