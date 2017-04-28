Growing Up Hip Atlanta Hop Preview: Bow Wow’s Dad Don’t Look Mixed To Us [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Bow Wow once showed a wistful picture of what his father looked like and said “Selma… Was I related to anyone no… I’m mixed… Not my heritage.” Anyways, the whole show is highlighting some older cast members. The cast is Bow Wow, Shaniah Mauldin, Jermaine Dupri, Reginae Carter, Zonnique Pullins, T.I. & Tiny and more.
WE tv’s New Series “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Premieres Thursday, May 25 at 10pm ET/CT