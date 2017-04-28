Twitter Roasted Loud-Mouthed Lavar Ball For Blowing His Son’s Shoe Deals

When Lavar Ball heard the only company that'll take his deal was Sketchers pic.twitter.com/NAziA12Suq — X (@XLNB) April 28, 2017

Lavar Ball Blows Endorsement Deals

So you know how future NBA baller Lonzo Ball has a dad, Lavar, who just won’t shut up? Some people have called Lavar brilliant. Others, a distraction. Well, according to ESPN, Lavar has ruined his son’s chances at shoe deals. Nike, Adidas and Under Armor all have indicated they want no part of the Ball family. Mostly due to Lavar wanting to design his own shoe and go half on ownership. The internet, especially those who wanted to get Lavar the hell out of the paint, are rejoicing with memes and laughter. They are hilarious…